 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hattie Gay Hair -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Hattie Gay Hair -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Hattie Gay Hair, 71, of 3090 Rosedale Drive, died Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplte and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News