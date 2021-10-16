Hattie Gay Hair -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Hattie Gay Hair, 71, of 3090 Rosedale Drive, died Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be revceiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.