 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hattie Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Hattie Felder, 95, of 139 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, and formerly of 1853 Kennedy Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Jolley Acres Health Care Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Linda Reid at 803-614-9029 and Latrice Williams at 803-629-2528, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News