Hattie Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Hattie Felder, 95, of 139 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, and formerly of 1853 Kennedy Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Jolley Acres Health Care Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Linda Reid and Latrice Williams.

