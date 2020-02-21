Hattie Barron -- Hillside, N.J.
HILLSIDE, N.J. – Funeral services for Mrs. Hattie Barron, 82, of 1549 Morris Place, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Emacipation Baptist Church, Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 9 a.m.

There will be no public viewing.

She died Monday, Feb. 17, at Beth Israel Hospital following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Shirley Bonaparte, 1365 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

