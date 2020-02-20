Hattie Barron -- Hillside, N.J.
0 comments

Hattie Barron -- Hillside, N.J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Hattie Barron, 82, of 1549 Morris Place, formerly of Orangeburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Beth Israel Hospital.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Shirley Boneparte, 1365 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Hattie Barron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News