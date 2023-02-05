COPE -- James Harvey Spires, 74, of Cope, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 3 o'clock p.m. at the Spires home, 827 Dusty Road, Cope, SC 29038.

They invite all family and friends to come and share stories and memories of Harvey.

Born in Bamberg County, he was the son of the late Azile Nix Spires and was married to Sharon Rose Bell Spires for nearly 40 years. Harvey, affectionately known as “Booty-Booty Man” loved to fish and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and especially spending time with his grandkids who he loved dearly. He retired as an Inspector from Delavan Spray Technologies in Bamberg. He was in a pool league and could shoot a mean game of pool; was a true card player and made many trips to Cherokee to the Casino.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Spires of the home; his children and their spouses, Jamie and Brittney Spires of Florence, William and Jennifer Spires of Chappells, Thomas James “TJ” and Destiney Spires of Orangeburg, Daphine Pacheco and Luis Garcia of Columbia, and Crystal and David Jeffers of Barnwell; grandchildren, Caprie Spires, Makenzie Ackerman, Logan Spires, Sophie Spires, Brandon Balleza, Laura Pacheco, Erika Pacheco, Blake Conner, Jonvany Pacheco, Hunter Parrish, Skyler Parrish, Jackson Spries, Thomas Spires Jr., Cody Jeffers and Brandon Jeffers; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Annalise Conner; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Spires and Mildred Gibson.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.