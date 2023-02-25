NEESES -- Harvey Phillips, 64, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety-Six Road Neeses, SC 29107, with Rev. Henry Chavis and Rev. Darin Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 181 Iris lane, Neeses, SC 29107.

Pallbearers will be members of Roger's Logging Crew.

Mr. Phillips was born in La Plata, Maryland, a son of the late Jake Lee Phillips and the late Anne Marie Dennison Phillips. He was a #1 logger and an avid fisherman. He worked in logging woods since he was 16 years old. Mr. Phillips was a wonderful husband, Pops and PaPa.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Gail Baughman Phillips, a son, Harvey Lee Lafayette Phillips (Ashley); two grandchildren, Emily Phillips and Alyssa Phillips; three brothers, two sisters, a number of nieces and nephews, along with many great friends and extended family. Mr. Phillips was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Gail Phillips, two brothers and a sister.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pruitt Hospice of Aiken and Lexington Oncologist for the excellent care.

Memorials may be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 181 Iris Lane, Neeses, SC 29107.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.