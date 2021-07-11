Harvey Glenn Peddycord Jr. -- Lewisville, N.C.

Harvey grew up on Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem, where he was a member of Crews United Methodist Church. He graduated from Walkertown High School and Draughons Business College. Harvey joined the Navy during the Korean War and served from 1951 thru 1955. Upon returning home, he joined his father in businesses in Winston-Salem and participated in the building and the supervising of the motels and restaurant in Santee, South Carolina, for 55 years. Harvey was an active member of Santee Bible Baptist Church, including serving on the Board of Trustees on Santee Christian School for eight years. His wisdom and expertise were valued in the construction of the church and school buildings as well as school management. Harvey was an honorable Chrisian man in life and faith. Upon the sale of the properties in South Carolina, he returned to Lewisville and has resided there until his passing. Harvey was very active in sports during high school and his adult life. He was a scratch golfer and an avid sports fan. Harvey is survived by his brother, Larry Peddycord (Linda) and niece, Leane.