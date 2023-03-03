ORANGEBURG -- Harvey C. "Chuck" Collier, 94, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away March 1, 2023. He was the husband of the late Bertie Marie Collier.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are grandsons, Christopher Holstad, Brian Holstad, Michael Clayton, Adam Clayton, Matthew Sparrow, and Zach White.

Mr. Collier was born in Orangeburg, SC, a son of the late M. Dargan Collier and Mary Annetta Collier. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and continued his education at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in industrial management. Mr.Collier was employed at S.C.M. Corp. for many years and owned Orangeburg Heating and Cooling until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Venis Holstad (Steve), Pamala Clayton (Mike), and Claudia Sparrow (Sammy); grandchildren, Christopher Holstad, Brian Holstad, Ann Marie Dunn, Jennifer White, Michael Clayton, Adam Clayton, Matthew Sparrow, Amanda Rapp and Samantha Sparrow; great-grandchildren, Joni Marie Holstad, Evie Holstad, Kenlee Holstad, Collier Holstad, Cooper Dunn, Madelyn White, Elena White, Sullivan Clayton, Harvey Clayton, MaryElla Clayton, Perry Sparrow, Isaac Sparrow, Booker Rapp, Riggins Rapp, and Waylon Rapp; and one brother, Arthur Knight Collier. In addition to his wife of sixty-eight years, he was predeceased by an infant son; daughter, Wendy Ann Collier; great-grandchild, Cecilia Hope Sparrow; and three brothers.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite #640, Columbia, SC 29210.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.