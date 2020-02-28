Harry Truman 'Bip' Bellinger -- Vance
VANCE -- Funeral services for Harry Truman “Bip” Bellinger, 72, Vance, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Live Oak AME Church, 9348 Old Number Six Highway, Vance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence, 112 Mill Creek Road, Vance, and at the funeral home.

