Harry Truman 'Bip' Bellinger -- Vance

VANCE -- Funeral services for Harry Truman “Bip” Bellinger, 72, Vance, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Live Oak AME Church, 9348 Old Number Six Highway, Vance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence, 112 Mill Creek Road, Vance, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Bellinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.