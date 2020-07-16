Harry Sheldon Williams -- Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE -- Mr. Harry Sheldon Williams, 73, previously of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Willow Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, 1956 Willow Swamp Road, Norway, SC 29113. The Rev. Trey Belangia will be officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Olin Williams, Travis Still, DJ Waldrep, Kevin Morris and Randy Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Harry was born on May 6, 1947, in Aiken, the son of the late Otis Clay Williams and the late Annie Rossie Garrick Williams. He served in the United States Army, where he had three tours in Vietnam and one tour in Okinawa, Japan. Mr. Harry was a member of Matthews Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City. He was predeceased by brothers, Woodrow Williams, Clinton Williams, Johnny Mack Williams, Hall Williams and Junior Tyndale, and a special niece, Phyllis (Carl) Coward.
Survivors include his sons, Michael (Jennifer) Williams, Donald Williams; his niece who lovingly took care of him, Johnette (Joe) Williams-Coker; special niece, Karen (Delen) Yarborough; special nephew, Olin (Phyllis) Williams; special great-niece, Dana (Trey) Belangia; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Lynn Williams; special friend and former employer, Kevin Morris; “favorite” sister-in-law, Betty B. Coker; special caretaker and “girlfriend,” Cathy Rhinehardt; and a number of nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Kindred At Home and the VA Medical Team for their home health and care that they provided.
Mr. Harry loved his family, fishing, the Frog Jump and especially his Mama. He enjoyed taking his nieces and the neighborhood kids to Hermies and the drive-in theater on car load night “back in the day.” He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 towards funeral expenses.
