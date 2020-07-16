Harry Sheldon Williams -- Timmonsville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE -- Mr. Harry Sheldon Williams, 73, previously of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Willow Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, 1956 Willow Swamp Road, Norway, SC 29113. The Rev. Trey Belangia will be officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Olin Williams, Travis Still, DJ Waldrep, Kevin Morris and Randy Sanders.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Harry was born on May 6, 1947, in Aiken, the son of the late Otis Clay Williams and the late Annie Rossie Garrick Williams. He served in the United States Army, where he had three tours in Vietnam and one tour in Okinawa, Japan. Mr. Harry was a member of Matthews Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lake City. He was predeceased by brothers, Woodrow Williams, Clinton Williams, Johnny Mack Williams, Hall Williams and Junior Tyndale, and a special niece, Phyllis (Carl) Coward.