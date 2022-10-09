Harry Reginal ‘Reggie’ Sweatman -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Harry Reginal "Reggie" Sweatman, 79, of Holly Hill, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, suddenly at his residence.

Born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Holly Hill, he was the son of the late Madeline Myers Sweatman and Perry Sweatman. Reggie served in the South Carolina National Guard and was a mill wright. He loved to garden and drive his tractor on the farm.

Reggie is survived by his sister, Mildred Williams of Holly Hill; a brother, Danny Sweatman (Italeen) of Harleyville, and many nieces and nephews. Reggie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hamlin Sweatman, Jimmy Sweatman, Perry "Pete" Sweatman, and Edward Sweatman; and a sister, Dorothy Wiles.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Avinger Funeral Home. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Bethlehem Southern Methodist Church, 237 Bethlehem Road, Holly Hill. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 595, Eutawville, SC 29048.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.