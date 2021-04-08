 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry Litmon -- Ridgeville
0 comments

Harry Litmon -- Ridgeville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RIDGEVILLE -- Harry Litmon, 82, of Ridgeville, passed away on April 3, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, at Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News