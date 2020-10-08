Harry LeGrande Fender -- St. George

LeGrande was born on April 25, 1937, in Ridgeville, a son of the late George Edgar Fender Sr. and Nettie Lee Bailey Fender. He was a 1955 graduate of St. George High School and former owner and operator of Legrande Fender Inc. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1955-1959 as an airmen 1st class three stripes in Panama Aulbrook Air Force Base. He was a crypto operator and handled all classified messages. LeGrande was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, trustee and choir member, and a former member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was a Dorchester County volunteer fireman for 40 years and the assistant fire chief for St. George for a number of years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Businessmen's Club.