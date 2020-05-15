Harry Lee Stoudemire III -- Holly Hill

Tripp was born and raised in Holly Hill. He was the son of the late Harry Lee Stoudemire Jr. and Diana Larisey Danner Stoudemire. Tripp was a very loving husband and father who devoted himself to God. He was a member of Holly Hill United Methodist church for over 45 years. Tripp was a big Clemson fan and loved rooting for the Tigers. He was a very skilled carpenter who took pride in his work. Tripp was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the Stoudemire farm and its peacefulness. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lee Stoudemire Jr., his mother, Diana Larisey Danner Stoudemire and his sister, Dana Stoudemire-Helms.