Harry Lee Stoudemire III -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Harry Lee Stoudemire III "Tripp," husband of Mary E. Stoudemire, went home to God on May 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held with family only.
Tripp was born and raised in Holly Hill. He was the son of the late Harry Lee Stoudemire Jr. and Diana Larisey Danner Stoudemire. Tripp was a very loving husband and father who devoted himself to God. He was a member of Holly Hill United Methodist church for over 45 years. Tripp was a big Clemson fan and loved rooting for the Tigers. He was a very skilled carpenter who took pride in his work. Tripp was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the Stoudemire farm and its peacefulness. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lee Stoudemire Jr., his mother, Diana Larisey Danner Stoudemire and his sister, Dana Stoudemire-Helms.
Surviving are his daughter, Leanna Marie Stoudemire; his son, James Alaxander Stoudemire II; his granddaughter, Mara Stoudemire; his grandsons, LJ Adao and Bentley Stoudemire; three stepchildren, Lydia Esparza, Neesha Perez and Jesse Esparza; nephews, Dillon Singletary and Dusting Singletary; an uncle, Bubber Danner; and an aunt, Tina Danner.
Memorials may be made to Holly Hill UMC P.O BOX 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
