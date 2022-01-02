Harry Lee Roberts Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harry Lee Roberts Sr., 94, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow with military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Roberts was born on May 20, 1927, in Whitmire. He was the son of the late Frank Jasper Roberts and the late Pauline Elizabeth Jones Roberts. He served his country in the United States Navy, and retired as a mailman in Orangeburg. Mr. Roberts was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid supporter of the American Legion Post 4 and a past post commander. Known as the “Produce Man” and for his love of the Carolina Gamecocks.

Survivors include his wife, Margie Stroman Roberts, of Orangeburg; children, Katrina Roberts Johnson, of Sandy Run and son-in-law, Victor Johnson, of Mississippi, H. Lee Roberts Jr. of Myrtle Beach, Mark K. Roberts and Richard Linscomb of Sandy Run, Nina J. Roberts of North; grandchildren, Zachary R. Johnson, Nichlos K. Johnson, Joshua K. Johnson; niece, Kay Shuler of Orangeburg; and family friend, Mildred Cornelius of St. Matthews.

The family would like to thank Oak Grove Hospice and Judy T. Beck, Rose, and staff from Calhoun Convalescent Center for their love and support.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 4 at P.O. 1511, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

