Harry Lee Pitts -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Harry Lee Pitts, 70, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of the Lone Star community, will be held on Saturday 11 a.m. at Haynes Chapel AME Church, Lone Star with the Rev. James Peeples Sr. officiating.
Viewing will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Survivors include his sisters, Vivian (McArthur) Bodrick and Rosetta "Beck" Pitts Doles of the Lone Star community.
Masks are required for the funeral home and the services.
There is no visitation at the residence. Condolences maybe expressed to his sister, Rosetta Pitts Doles, 27 Friendly Lane Cameron, SC 29030 and the funeral home.
