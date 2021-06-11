 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry Lee Pitts -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
0 comments

Harry Lee Pitts -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. --Mr. Harry Lee Pitts, 70, of 1655 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, formerly of the Lone Star community, passed away on June 2, 2021.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Messages of condolence can be expressed to his sister, Rosetta Pitts Doles, 27 Friendly Lane, Cameron, 803-826-6448 and the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News