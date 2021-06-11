Harry Lee Pitts -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. --Mr. Harry Lee Pitts, 70, of 1655 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, formerly of the Lone Star community, passed away on June 2, 2021.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Messages of condolence can be expressed to his sister, Rosetta Pitts Doles, 27 Friendly Lane, Cameron, 803-826-6448 and the funeral home.