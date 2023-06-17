ELLOREE -- Mr. Harry Lee "Jim" Johnson, 74, of 717 Browning Road, passed away at MUSC Health Orangeburg, on June 13, 2023.

Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, with Rev. Dr. Leslie J. Lovett and Rev. Pamela Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing was held from 1 until 6 PM Friday, June 16, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home and attending the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.