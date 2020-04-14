Harry Lee Clark -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Harry Lee Clark -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Harry Lee Clark, 61, of 4421 Main Trail Road, passed away April 12, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Dorothy B. Clark, 4421 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, or the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News