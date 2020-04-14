Harry Lee Clark -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Harry Lee Clark, 61, of 4421 Main Trail Road, passed away April 12, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Dorothy B. Clark, 4421 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, or the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

