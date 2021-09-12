 Skip to main content
Harry L. Hutto Sr. -- Jackson, Ga.
JACKSON, Ga. -- Mr. Harry L. Hutto Sr. died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Jackson, Georgia.

A public viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Graveside services for Mr. Hutto are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark.

