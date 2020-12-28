Harry Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Harry Jamison, 67, of 853 State Court, died Dec. 24, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Cromartie officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com