Harry Jamison -- Orangeburg

Harry Jamison

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Jamison, 72, of 371 Albert St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Elder Melvin Bailey is officiating.

Mr. Jamison passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1-6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of Ms. Valerie Clark, 371 Albert St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

