Harry Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Harry Jamison, 72, of 371 Albert St., Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of Ms. Valerie Clark, 371 Albert St., Orangeburg.

Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

