Harry J. Eades -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harry J. Eades, 87, or Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Cynthia Williams and the Rev. Howard Proveaux will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Roger Gleaton, Johnny Williams, Kenny Davis, Todd Strock, Benjamin Williams and Joshua Sharpe.

Mr. Harry was born on July 4, 1933, in Rowesville, the son of the late Kelly Eades and the late Marie Syphrett Eades.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Gleaton Eades of the home; stepsons, Kenneth Sharpe (Louise) of Orangeburg, Jim Wolfe (Cindy) of Neeses; daughter, Harriet Eades of Michigan; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Josh and Trey Sharpe.

