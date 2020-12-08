Harry Hubert Fields -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harry Hubert Fields, 96, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Evans, William Rickenbaker, Tyler Rickenbaker and Alex Rickenbaker.
Mr. Fields was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in Barnwell. He was the son of the late Leroy Fields and the late Ruby Williams Fields. He was retired from Life of Georgia Insurance as an insurance salesman. Mr. Fields was an avid deer and quail hunter. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved Carolina football. He loved working in the yard and always had such a beautiful yard. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Buffkin Fields; brothers, Louie Fields, Bernice Fields, Oliver Fields, Roy Fields and a sister, Louis Snider.
Survivors include his daughters, Ann Fields French of St. Matthews, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Fanning (Eddie) of Orangeburg; son, Harry “Huey” Hubert Fields Jr. of Salley; granddaughter, Michael DeAnne French; sister, Frances Hudson of Irmo; sister-in-law, Georgia Fields and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mike Evans because without his love and support so many things would not have been possible.
Friends may call Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg.
Memorials May be made to First Baptist Church at 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.