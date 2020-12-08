Harry Hubert Fields -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harry Hubert Fields, 96, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Mike Evans, William Rickenbaker, Tyler Rickenbaker and Alex Rickenbaker.

Mr. Fields was born on Feb. 4, 1924, in Barnwell. He was the son of the late Leroy Fields and the late Ruby Williams Fields. He was retired from Life of Georgia Insurance as an insurance salesman. Mr. Fields was an avid deer and quail hunter. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved Carolina football. He loved working in the yard and always had such a beautiful yard. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Buffkin Fields; brothers, Louie Fields, Bernice Fields, Oliver Fields, Roy Fields and a sister, Louis Snider.

Survivors include his daughters, Ann Fields French of St. Matthews, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Fanning (Eddie) of Orangeburg; son, Harry “Huey” Hubert Fields Jr. of Salley; granddaughter, Michael DeAnne French; sister, Frances Hudson of Irmo; sister-in-law, Georgia Fields and a number of nieces and nephews.