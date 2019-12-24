{{featured_button_text}}
Harry Green

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Green, 80, of 1307 Hill Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Robert Shuler is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from noon to 8 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ethel M. Gracie Green, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

