ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Harry Green, 80, of 1307 Hill Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Ethel M. Gracie Green, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

