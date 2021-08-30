Harry Grant -- St.Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Harry Grant, 75, of 110 Bugleflower Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence during the hours of 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Please wear masks upon visit.

Family and friends may also call Carson's Funeral Home.