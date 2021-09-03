 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry Grant -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Harry Grant -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Grant of 110 Bugleflower Lane. St. Matthews, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at these services.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News