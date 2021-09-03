Harry Grant -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Grant of 110 Bugleflower Lane. St. Matthews, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at these services.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.