Harry Grant -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Grant of 110 Bugleflower Lane. St. Matthews, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at these services.
Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.