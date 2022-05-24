Harry Franklin Griffith Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Harry Franklin Griffith, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Harry was born on Nov. 29, 1943, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Brian Griffith and Maude Banks Griffith. Harry was a graduate of Norway High School in Norway, Massey Junior College in Atlanta, Georgia, and Midlands Technical College in Columbia.

Harry served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Neeses Baptist Church in Neeses, where he served as a trustee and a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, brothers, Wayne Griffith and Richard Griffith.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nellie Hutto Griffith; sons, William Henry Griffith (Summer), James Howard Griffith (Maribel); sister, Margarete Geiger (Frank); grandchildren, Mallory Griffith, Maddox Griffith, Moquesha Griffith, Derek Griffith, Alec Griffith; sisters-in-law, Ann Griffith, Doris Griffith and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Mr. Harry's caregivers for their love and care during the last several months.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Neeses Baptist Church, 6412 Savannah Hwy., Neeses. The Rev. Robert Templeton will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Neeses Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are the Rev. Jim Parnell, Greg Laird, Austin Laird, Johnny Fogle, Kenneth Griffith, Jamey Geiger, Ronnie Cribb and Stuart Bolin.

Memorials may be made to Neeses Baptist Church at 6412 Savannah Hwy, Neeses, SC 29107.

