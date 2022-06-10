Harry Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Harry Felder, 62, of 1741 B St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Lewis Grant is officiating.

Mr. Felder passed away on Saturday. May 28, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his fiancée, Kisha Johnson, 1741 B St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at 803-290-4325, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when attending visitation and funeral services.

