 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harry Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Harry Felder, 62, of 1741 B St. passed away Saturday. May 28, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his fiancée, Kisha Johnson, 1741 B St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. daily. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-290-4325 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News