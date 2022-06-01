Harry Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Harry Felder, 62, of 1741 B St. passed away Saturday. May 28, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his fiancée, Kisha Johnson, 1741 B St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. daily. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-290-4325 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.