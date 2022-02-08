Harry Elijah Dixon Sr. -- Gaston

GASTON -- Mr. Harry Elijah Dixon Sr., 72, of Gaston, departed this life Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia. Born in Swansea, Harry E. Dixon Sr. spent most of his life in Swansea, working for AT&T and Nassau Metals. After retirement, Mr. Dixon was known for his handy work and lawn care in the community.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Swansea. The Rev. Lucious Smith will officiate, with Talmadge Dixon eulogizing. His body is to be placed in the church at 1 p.m. for final viewing.

Wake services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Knotts Funeral Home chapel in Swansea. For any additional information, please call Knotts Funeral Home at 803-568-2544.