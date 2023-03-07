ROWESVILLE -- Harry Edward Dingman Jr., 69, of Rowesville, passed away February 25, 2023. He was the husband of Catherine D. Dingman for 44 years.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with military honors.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942

