Oct. 11, 1949 - May 30, 2023

NORTH -- Memorial services for Mr. Harry E. Smith (Gene), 73, of North, SC, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

He was born on October 11, 1949. He was known as the cookie man for the Kellogg Company. He enjoyed being at home and on his tractor.

Surviving are his children, Tena Rentscher and Amy Springfield Basiru; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandbabies.

Mr. Smith passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence.

Family and friends may call or visit his daughter, Mrs. Amy Springfield Basiru, at 312-236-0603, North, SC, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com