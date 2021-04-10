Harry Dykes -- Staten Island, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mr. Harry Dykes, 80, of Staten Island, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Staten Island.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may express their condolences to his sister, Judy Dykes, at 803-682-5032, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.