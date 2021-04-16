 Skip to main content
Harry Dykes -- Staten Island, N.Y.
Harry Dykes -- Staten Island, N.Y.

Harry Dykes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Harry Dykes, 80, of Staten Island, N.Y., formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Mr. Dykes was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Orangeburg. He passed away on Tuesday, April 6, on Staten Island.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Friends may express their condolences to his sister, Judy Dykes at 803-682-5032, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

