Harry Dot Ashe Walker -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE — Harry Dot Ashe Walker, 89, of Rowesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She was married to the late Leroy P. Walker Jr.

A graveside ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Hal Lane officiating.

Harry “Dot” was born in Rowesville to the late Harry John Ashe and Dottie Bonnett Ashe. She graduated from Orangeburg High School and Limestone Business College. She was a retired circuit court reporter with the First Judicial Circuit Court in Orangeburg and a member of Rowesville Baptist Church.

Survivors include nephew, the Rev. Harry Ashe “Hal” Lane (Eileen) of Greenwood; three great-nieces, Maryanne L. Caldwell (Matt) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jennifer Lane Gardner (Jason) of Colorado, and Julie Ashe Walker (David) of Fort Mill; great-nephew, John “Jay” Brennan Lane (April) of North Charleston; niece, Nancy R. Lane of Mount Pleasant; and godson, Corey Adam Brechlin of Orangeburg.

Memorials may be sent to Rowesville Baptist Church, 605 River Road, Rowesville, SC 29133

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

