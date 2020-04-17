Harry Clark -- Orangeburg
Harry Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Harry Clark, 61, of 4421 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg. Apostle Eva Mae Goodwin is officiating.

Mr. Clark passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

