ORANGEBURG --Harry Basil "Bubba" Arant III, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jerry Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Basil was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Dr. Harry Basil Arant Jr. and the late Florence Bonnett Arant of Orangeburg. He worked in a variety of capacities in and around Orangeburg, serving his community in any way he could. Due to Basil's special needs, his mother was instrumental in fighting to obtain federal funds for the disability and special needs citizens of the state of South Carolina formally known as the SCARC. Knowing Basil is to know of his never ending love of the Clemson Tigers and Elvis Presley.
Survivors include his sister, Deryl A. Turner (Jeff Morris) of Lexington; nieces, Brandy Fairey (Chris) of Branchville and Haley Hodge (Jason) of Summerville; nephews, Max Jervey of Orangeburg and Mark Jervey of Sumter; a number of great nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, David R. Burlington of Traveler's Rest and Frank Jervey of Columbia.
In addition to his parents, Basil was predeceased by his sisters, Anne A. Jervey and Elizabeth "Lib" A. Burlington.
The family would like to thank the employees and staff of the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for their many years of dedicated love and care they gave Basil.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 2785 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
