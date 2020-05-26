Harris Benjamin Davis Sr. -- Orangeburg

Over the course of his career, he served in many leadership roles, both locally and nationally, to include president of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce in 1977, lieutenant governor of District 16 of Kiwanis International, and Willington Academy and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools board of directors. His most rewarding professional service was serving as one of the founding members of the Southeastern Affordable Housing Management Association (SAHMA), serving as its president from 1993-1994. He also served First Baptist Church of Orangeburg in numerous ways, to include serving as a deacon and trustee on multiple occasions. He made a contribution to all organizations that he was a part of and cultivated many lifelong friends along the way.

Although he had many professional accomplishments, Harris was most grateful for his family and was passionate about making a difference in his communities. Harris spend his entire life probing deep, theological questions. He believed that love was the greatest gift and lived his belief faithfully all his life. Harris considered his greatest accomplishment to be his 56-year marriage to Nancy -- they shared a love of family, friends, travel, gardening and their church, First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Harris never shied away from difficult conversations or challenges, in any aspect of his life. He believed, with God's guidance, he could make the world a better place. He raised his children and grandchildren to contribute to their community and to be kind and generous. All who knew Harris have many “Harris” stories, affectionately called stories from the "Book of Davis." He was a great storyteller and lived his 80 years with a fullness that was rare. There are too many stories to share, but one of his favorite expressions was “Every day is a great day!” He lived with a sense of gratitude that permeated all those who knew him. He was dynamic, loving and dared to expect all those he met to be better people.