Harriett Michelle Green -- Orangeburg
Harriett Michelle Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Harriett Michelle Green, 57, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Ethel M. Green at 803-534-5260, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

