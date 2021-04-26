 Skip to main content
Harriett Michelle Green -- Orangeburg
Harriett Michelle Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Harriett Michelle Green, 57, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Robert L. Shuler is officiating.

Ms. Green passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Ethel M. Green, at (803) 534-5260 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

