Dec. 12, 1953 - March 28, 2023

EDISTO ISLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce Harriett "Ding" Salley Kizer, 69, has entered into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023, after a courageous and uncomplaining battle with ovarian cancer.

Ding was born in Orangeburg, on Dec. 12, 1953, daughter of the late D.D. Salley III and Harriett Boone Salley. She grew up in Orangeburg, and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School where she was, without a doubt, the most popular and beloved student. Following high school, Ding attended Clemson University for two years and graduated from The College of Charleston.

She taught school for over 30 years and her love and devotion for reading has left a legacy of lifetime learners. She was involved in many community activities and was the first Lady Lion in the Lions Club on Edisto Beach. She was very involved with St. Frederick & St. Stephen's Women's Guild, and was a devoted lector, and religious instructor for the children.

Ding had an effervescent personality, a contagious sense of humor and loved life. She never met a stranger and never failed to make all feel welcome and worthy. She was known to reach out to those who were less fortunate or disabled, to spend time with them and make them her lifelong friends. Ding's unabating faith in the Lord gave her the strength to face adversity with grace, particularly in her final illness.

In 2008, she married Matthew Kizer, her best friend and her rock. She moved to her beloved Edisto Beach, where her family had a home during the entirety of her life.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, whom she adored, Harriett Ashley Judy (Tripp) of Summerville, and William Decatur Sonenberg of Charleston; her precious grandchildren, Harriett Grace Judy, William Boone Judy and Henry Angus Judy IV. Also surviving are her sister, Walton Salley of Edisto Beach; three special nieces: Salley Nash, Harvin Nash and Anna Nash; her beloved mother and father-in-law, Wilbur and Florence Kizer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia S. Nash.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 15 ,2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Frederick & St. Stephen Catholic Church of Edisto Island, 544 Hwy 174 Edisto Island, SC, 29438. The family will receive friends afterwards at Church Hall.

Memorials may be made in Ding's memory to the Columbarium Fund, St. Frederick & St Stephen, 544 Hwy 174, Edisto Island, SC, 29438.

Arrangements are under the direction of James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Inc., 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC, 29483, (843) 873-4040.