Harriet Williamson -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Harriet Williams Williamson, 95, passed into eternity in the afternoon of April 12 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. She was admitted there from Jolly Acres Rehab Facility on Friday, April 10 Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Williamson Jr.
Born in Bamberg County to the late Wilbur Pickens Williams and Laura Ray Williams, she spent her adult life as a resident of Denmark. Mrs. Williamson graduated from Denmark High School and Winthrop College (now University) in Rock Hill with a B.S. in education, specializing in office management skills. She began her teaching career in Estill, Norway and Denmark high schools. Mrs. Williamson taught short-hand, typing, and bookkeeping and is remembered by her many students as “one who required strict attention to details” that they may be properly prepared to enter the business world. Thus, her lifelong emphasis on precision.
Mrs. Williamson was a member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church and was recognized in 2001 as the United Methodist Woman of the Year. She was a member of the Palmetto Garden Club and served on the state level of the UMW and the Garden Club of S.C.
In June 1947, she married John W. Williamson Jr., and from this union came two outstanding and devoted sons, John W. Williamson III and his wife Kaki of Denmark, and the late Dr. Richard Williamson and his late wife, Tara. They both showed their love and respect to her as she cared for their dad during his 17 years of illness. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Salley (Chad) Harbaugh of Asheville, North Carolina, John W. (Rachel) Williamson IV of Austin, Texas, and Richard Williamson and Andrew Williamson of Orangeburg. On March 28, 2020, her only great-granddaughter, Sylvia Jane Harbaugh, was born; unfortunately, due to COVID-19, she only saw Sylvia's photograph. Other survivors include her niece, Mary Beth Harris, of Tampa, Florida, and a brother-in-law, Joseph A. Williamson of Orangeburg. Many other loving relatives, friends, and caregivers, especially Mary Bias, will mourn her passing.
Mrs. Williamson was predeceased by her husband; her son, Dr. Richard Williamson, and his wife, Tara; her brother, Col. L. Albert Williams; and many Williams and Williamson relatives.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Denmark Cemetery with the Rev. Cooper Stonestreet officiating. The service will be livestreamed on our official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Park United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Denmark, SC 29042.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
