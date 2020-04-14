Harriet Williamson -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENMARK -- Harriet Williams Williamson, 95, passed into eternity in the afternoon of April 12 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. She was admitted there from Jolly Acres Rehab Facility on Friday, April 10 Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Williamson Jr.

Born in Bamberg County to the late Wilbur Pickens Williams and Laura Ray Williams, she spent her adult life as a resident of Denmark. Mrs. Williamson graduated from Denmark High School and Winthrop College (now University) in Rock Hill with a B.S. in education, specializing in office management skills. She began her teaching career in Estill, Norway and Denmark high schools. Mrs. Williamson taught short-hand, typing, and bookkeeping and is remembered by her many students as “one who required strict attention to details” that they may be properly prepared to enter the business world. Thus, her lifelong emphasis on precision.

Mrs. Williamson was a member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church and was recognized in 2001 as the United Methodist Woman of the Year. She was a member of the Palmetto Garden Club and served on the state level of the UMW and the Garden Club of S.C.