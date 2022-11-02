Harriet ‘Juicy’ Williams Easterling -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Harriet “Juicy” Williams Easterling, 78, of Bowman, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. The Rev. Sam Drain will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bowman Memorial Cemetery in Bowman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Ashton Easterling, Matthew Easterling, C.J. Easterling, Jay Parler, Clint Metts and Jamie Williams.

Mrs. Easterling was born on July 15, 1944, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Harris David Williams and the late Lessure Felder Williams. Her passion was her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, that will forever be missed.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Edward Earl Easterling Sr.; sons, Charles “Chip” Easterling II (Tosha), Christopher “Chris” Easterling, all of Bowman; grandchildren, Danielle, Ashton (Hailey), Natalie, Matthew, C.J. and Kensley Easterling; three great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Edward Earl Easterling Jr., Mark Easterling; brother, Jimbo Williams; sisters, Betty Rose Parler (Jim), Evelyn Metts; a number of nieces and nephews; and many additional extended family members.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

