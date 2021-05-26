 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harriet Atkinson Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Harriet Atkinson Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Harriet Atkinson Johnson, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Chojnacki, Michael Barr, Dakota Martin, Chuck Duvall, Jamie Johnson, Julio Quintana, Allen Berry and Michael Jeffcoat.

Harriet was born on June 16, 1954, in Bishopville, the daughter of the late Vernon Atkinson and the late Elizabeth Brown Atkinson. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Ronny Dale Chavis.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Jimmy Johnson; daughters, Stacy Chavis, April Quintana; son, David Myers Jr.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Angela Atkinson (Scott), Janice Barr (Ronnie), Gail Pendarvis (Kris), Sandra Allen (Richard); brothers, Sandy Atkinson (Beverly), Virgil Sanford; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 South Clark St., Suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News