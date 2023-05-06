ST. MATTHEWS - Funeral services for Mr. Harold Shuler, 63, of 143 Hawthorne Trail, St. Matthews, SC, will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2023, a Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Pineville Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Mr. Shuler passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 143 Hawthorne Trail, St. Matthews, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

