Harold Ness -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Harold Jack Ness, 99, husband of his late, beloved wife, Ann Barker Ness, of Denmark, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Mr. Ness was born in Manning, on Aug. 22, 1922. He was a son of the late Morris Phillip and Raye Levy Ness. He was a longtime member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities.

He valiantly served his country in World War II as a member of Operations in the 8th Air Force, 545th Squadron, 384th Bombardment Group at Grafton-Underwood Airfield in Northamptonshire, England. He participated in the preparation of diversionary tactics related to the Normandy D-Day invasion. He later served in the Air Force in France as well.

Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he attended Oklahoma A & M College and the University of South Carolina.

Mr. Ness owned and operated Ness' Department Store from 1947 to 1989 in Denmark. During this time he transformed a small, struggling business into an attractive, thriving enterprise. In this personable apparel business, his many customers became his friends. Whether his customers were journeying from other areas or from a nearby neighborhood, they all enjoyed coming to shop at “the place to go for the brands you know.” He served his community by running this family business where one could purchase all their clothing needs, “from Johnny Carson suits to dairy boots.”

He was a member of the South Carolina State Development Board from 1973 to 1977. He served as a member of the Voorhees College Board of Trustees and was a member of the Bamberg County Hospital Board for 10 years. He was on the boards of First National Bank and Security Federal Bank. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Jaycees. He also served his community as president of the Denmark Country Club.

As a member of the “greatest generation,”' Mr. Ness served his God, his family, his country, his state, and his community throughout his lifetime. He was a giver who spent his entire life serving others to ensure the happiness of those he cared about. Mr. Ness was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Surviving are a son Phillip Barker Ness and his wife Beth, of Georgetown; a daughter, Constance Ann Ness, of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren, Victoria Rice (Lucas), Casey Stamps (Mary Adele), Samantha Stamps, Will Ness, and Sara Ness; and his sister, Rita N. Solomon of Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Julius B. Ness, Sylvia N. Rosenwasser, and Arthur “Red” Ness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19th, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark, with the Rev. Terry A. Roof officiating.

Burial will be immediately following the service in Bamberg County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Bethel Park Fellowship Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. preceding the service.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Park United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Denmark, SC 29042.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements.